Cheesecoin Hits Market Cap of $200,895.26 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Cheesecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Cheesecoin has a total market cap of $200,895.26 and $12.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

CHEESE uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. Cheesecoin’s official website is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

