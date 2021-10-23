VIMworld (VEED) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $40.66 million and $134,325.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00071765 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051185 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VEEDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.