sUSD (SUSD) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.09 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $154.61 million and approximately $5.09 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00051185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00205024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010621 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 154,442,020 coins. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

