GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $638,976.17 and approximately $299,497.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001262 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00071575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.06 or 1.00073161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.55 or 0.06734761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021770 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

