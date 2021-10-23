AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $659,293.00

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $659,293.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AFEN Blockchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00071575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.06 or 1.00073161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.55 or 0.06734761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021770 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

AFEN Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFEN Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AFEN Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AFEN Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AFEN Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AFEN Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.