Kuverit Reaches Market Cap of $389,590.03 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Kuverit has a market cap of $389,590.03 and approximately $7.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kuverit has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00204515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00103292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010646 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

