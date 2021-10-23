$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.41 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.73 billion to $14.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $18.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.57.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.47. 1,272,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $221.09 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $271.91 and its 200-day moving average is $292.31.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.95, for a total transaction of $1,462,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,064 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.62, for a total value of $986,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,566 over the last 90 days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

