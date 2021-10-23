KeyFi Market Capitalization Achieves $1.00 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $5,205.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000609 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00071575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.06 or 1.00073161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.55 or 0.06734761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021770 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

