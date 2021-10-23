ColossusXT Trading Down 48.2% This Week (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 48.2% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $3.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011297 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001404 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004253 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,241,448,884 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

