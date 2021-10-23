LGCY Network (LGCY) Market Capitalization Tops $122.19 Million

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $122.19 million and approximately $182,557.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LGCY Network has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LGCY Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.55 or 0.00204515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00103292 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010646 BTC.

LGCY Network Coin Profile

LGCY Network is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

LGCY Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LGCYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LGCY Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LGCY Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.