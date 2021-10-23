Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.35 Billion

Analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $7.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.39 billion and the lowest is $7.32 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $27.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.36 billion to $27.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.92 billion to $30.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $515.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.37. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $344.42 and a 1-year high of $521.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

