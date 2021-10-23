$11.23 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will post $11.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.98 billion and the highest is $11.34 billion. NIKE reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full year sales of $47.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock valued at $28,557,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,323,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,707. The company has a market capitalization of $258.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

