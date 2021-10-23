$419.18 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce sales of $419.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $418.85 million and the highest is $419.50 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total transaction of $345,372.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after acquiring an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,789,000 after acquiring an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $95,231,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TYL traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $527.79. 129,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $528.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $474.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

