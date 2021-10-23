SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460.00 Million

Analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to report $460.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. SMART Global reported sales of $291.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 330,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,794. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.84 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $58.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,989.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,663 shares of company stock worth $5,338,101. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SMART Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SMART Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 99.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,033,000 after buying an additional 520,794 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

