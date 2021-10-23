Status (SNT) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Status has a market cap of $315.47 million and approximately $9.82 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0909 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00205338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00103527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Status Coin Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

