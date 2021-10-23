UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report sales of $72.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $73.95 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $65.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full-year sales of $286.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.92 billion to $287.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $311.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $300.02 billion to $319.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.17.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $8,450,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $449.16. 2,736,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,970,399. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $449.29. The company has a market capitalization of $423.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $412.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

