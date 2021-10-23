$4.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will post sales of $4.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. Lear posted sales of $4.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year sales of $19.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 billion to $20.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.21 billion to $23.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Lear by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lear by 325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.69. The stock had a trading volume of 314,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,004. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

