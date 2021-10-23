Tether Trading Up 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $69.59 billion and approximately $55.23 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00074019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,088.10 or 1.00051918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.24 or 0.06704035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,357,845,273 coins and its circulating supply is 69,574,109,914 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

