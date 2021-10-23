JOE (JOE) Trading Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, JOE has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $283.14 million and $18.06 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00071777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00074019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,088.10 or 1.00051918 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.24 or 0.06704035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00021869 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 106,153,328 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.