Bitcoinus (BITS) Achieves Market Cap of $3,476.67

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.67 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,146.87 or 1.00148174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00058417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051408 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006192 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $378.63 or 0.00620132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001669 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004403 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.