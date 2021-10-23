Comparing Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) & MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 0.69% 7.62% 4.49% MOGU -75.66% -5.65% -4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and MOGU’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 6.15 $158.00 million $5.46 22.90 MOGU $73.63 million 1.13 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and MOGU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 8 1 2.71 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus target price of $165.62, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 194.74%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats MOGU on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

