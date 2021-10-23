Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. American Equity Investment Life posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

AEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 186,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $22.37 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

