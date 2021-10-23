Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Plans Dividend of $0.32

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.323 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Western Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Western Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 53.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western Midstream Partners to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE WES traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $22.74. 538,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,570. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 3.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.