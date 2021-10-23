Zacks: Analysts Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.26 Million

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report sales of $35.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.62 million and the highest is $82.00 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $108.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.27 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.19 million, with estimates ranging from $78.40 million to $174.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

NASDAQ ENTA traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.97. 135,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,405. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 0.43.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,558,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,356 shares during the period.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

