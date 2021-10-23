$242.26 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will post sales of $242.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $249.94 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $180.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of MBUU traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. 87,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,203. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

