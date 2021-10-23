Stream Protocol (STPL) Market Capitalization Tops $4.33 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $2,968.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00050630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00205379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,712,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

