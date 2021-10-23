$496.33 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $496.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $538.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.10 million. Gentex posted sales of $529.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. Gentex’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,555,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,908. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

