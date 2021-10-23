Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $937.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post sales of $937.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $946.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $929.40 million. Ventas posted sales of $918.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.94.

NYSE VTR traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $55.05. 1,105,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,675. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. Ventas has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $61.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ventas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ventas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

