$103.26 Million in Sales Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post sales of $103.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.38 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $94.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year sales of $448.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.22 million to $454.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $470.80 million, with estimates ranging from $433.53 million to $511.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a net margin of 109.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million.

GLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 721,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 267,696 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 83,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

