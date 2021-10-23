Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day moving average is $45.16. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $38.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

