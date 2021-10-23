$84.48 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce $84.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.68 million and the lowest is $82.41 million. Gogo reported sales of $66.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $330.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.09 million to $338.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $377.27 million, with estimates ranging from $361.72 million to $396.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. 65.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.10. 493,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,586. Gogo has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $19.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

