Render Token Price Reaches $0.97 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Render Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Render Token has a market cap of $161.38 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00204913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00103049 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,180,181 coins and its circulating supply is 166,379,225 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

