Hydra 1-Day Volume Reaches $994,739.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $18.91 or 0.00030921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hydra has a total market cap of $72.96 million and approximately $994,739.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,505,162 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

