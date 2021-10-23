Analysts Set STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) PT at $35.25

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

STOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.19. 774,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,214. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96. STORE Capital has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.15%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in STORE Capital by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

