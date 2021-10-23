The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.
GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.
Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 155,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,565.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.21.
About The Greenbrier Companies
Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.
