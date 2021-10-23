The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

GBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 155,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,565.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.62. The Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $50.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 32,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,749 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.