Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives $71.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,571 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 29,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $72.30. 188,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,824. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average of $65.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.