VeriCoin Trading Down 7.3% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $336.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,048.62 or 1.00058159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051331 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.45 or 0.00617002 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001670 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004402 BTC.

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,233,374 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

