Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.29. 762,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -928.07, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

