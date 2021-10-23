MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $98,284.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00006220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.93 million and $98,284.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $196.22 or 0.00321607 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,785,448 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

