Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. Qorvo posted sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year sales of $4.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.85.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares in the company, valued at $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after acquiring an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.01. The stock had a trading volume of 818,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,003. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average of $183.46. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $124.56 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

