-$0.20 EPS Expected for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.18). James River Group posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year earnings of ($2.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR remained flat at $$39.07 during midday trading on Friday. 102,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,257. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 15.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,334,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,606,000 after acquiring an additional 318,455 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 42.8% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,923,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,173,000 after acquiring an additional 576,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in James River Group in the second quarter valued at $58,864,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

