Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several analysts have commented on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,198.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.64. The stock had a trading volume of 864,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,767. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

