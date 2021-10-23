Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Reaches $0.0609

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $16.22 million and approximately $642,544.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00071275 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (CRYPTO:SWINGBY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,200,643 coins. Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars.

