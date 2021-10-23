$60.95 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $60.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $62.24 million. Health Catalyst reported sales of $47.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $599,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,912,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HCAT traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.93. 221,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.42. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

