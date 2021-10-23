SushiSwap Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.76 or 0.00017633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and $163.13 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00205133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010644 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 236,211,537 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.