-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). New Relic reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.86.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,340,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in New Relic by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Relic by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 625,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,456,000 after buying an additional 39,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 62.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 8,681 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,714. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

