Newscrypto (NWC) Price Up 15% Over Last Week

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $147.03 million and $6.93 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00071182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00073948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,029.30 or 1.00042052 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.49 or 0.06665986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00021773 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

