Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $30.46. 2,546,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,916. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.69. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

