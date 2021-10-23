Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target at $8.46

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DALXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

DALXF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The company had a trading volume of 117,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,362. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.