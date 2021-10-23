MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rowe raised their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist decreased their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,595,000 after acquiring an additional 474,569 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $6,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 288,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,574. The firm has a market cap of $316.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

